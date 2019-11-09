Prince William Gave 'The Crown' Star Olivia Colman A 'Firm' Answer When She Asked If He's Watched

Also available on the NBC app

Olivia Colman made the most of a potentially awkward exchange with Prince William. The Oscar winner joked that her chat with the royal "didn't go very well," revealing on "The Graham Norton Show" that he gave a "firm" answer as to whether he watches "The Crown." Olivia stars as William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth in Season 3 of the acclaimed Netflix series, premiering Nov. 17. Though William may not be interested in seeing his family history unfold on screen, Olivia said he was still "very charming and very lovely."

