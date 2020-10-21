Also available on the nbc app

Prince William is continuing Princess Diana's legacy in a special way. The Duke of Cambridge's most recent royal outing mirrored one his late mother notably went on 30 years ago. Back in 1990, a 28-year-old Diana visited The Royal Marsden as they broke ground on a new wing, laying a ceremonial foundation stone for the occasion. This week, William visited the same organization to celebrate the creation of their new Oak Cancer Centre facility and lay his own stone.

