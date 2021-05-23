Also available on the nbc app

Prince William is making new friends on his Scottish tour! The Duke of Cambridge got playful during a visit to Queens Bay Lodge in Edinburgh on Sunday, joining residents for ice cream and a chat, which resulted in a bit of good-natured teasing from the staff…and a bit of blushing from Will! His latest outing also marks a meaningful connection with his late mother, Princess Diana. The dad of three got hands-on while stopping by Grassmarket Community Project, where he helped make furniture from recycled church pews and visited the herb garden. The initiative’s focus on combating homelessness is a special cause for William, who followed in Diana’s footsteps as the patron of Centrepoint in 2005.

