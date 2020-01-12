Also available on the nbc app

Family drama appears to be taking its toll on Prince William. Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement, The Sunday Times reports the Duke of Cambridge has expressed "sadness" over the growing distance between him and his younger brother. According to the outlet, William told a friend, "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that anymore. We're separate entities." He added, "All we can do, and all I can do, is try to support them and hope that the time comes when we're all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team."

Appearing: