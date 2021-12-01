Main Content

Prince William Feeds Goats And Plays Ping Pong During Royal Outing In Leeds

Prince William met some furry new friends during his latest royal outing! On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge paid a visit to CATCH, a youth-led charity in Leeds. While there, the young people involved with the organization introduced him to some goats from their educational farm. Earlier in the day, he made another stop at a hotel that is accommodating refugees who have evacuated from Afghanistan.

