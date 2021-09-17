Main Content

Prince William Displays Heartwarming Photo Of Prince Philip & Prince George In His Office

Prince William is keeping the memory of a beloved family member close to his heart. The Duke of Cambridge greeted royal fans in a video message this week to promote his new book "Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet" and eagle-eyed viewers noticed a bittersweet memento on display. Behind William sat a framed photo of his late grandfather, Prince Philip, posing with William and Kate Middleton's oldest child, Prince George.

