Prince William is hard at work while in quarantine! The Duke Of Cambridge gave a moving virtual speech at the opening of The Nightingale Hospital in Birmingham, the second of seven field hospitals being constructed throughout the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. “You all deserve our huge thanks and you should all be hugely proud of what you have achieved in such a short space of time,” the Prince said to hospital employees in his speech. “I want to thank you so much for all you're doing to ensure we give the best possible care to those affected at this most challenging time.”

