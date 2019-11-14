Also available on the NBC app

Prince William is speaking out about a charity close to his heart. The Duke of Cambridge suited up for the Centrepoint 50th Anniversary Gala to honor the organization's half a century of service working to put an end to youth homelessness. "Centrepoint was one of the first charities of which I became Patron, back in 2005. I chose to do that because visiting Centrepoint’s services with my mother made such a lasting impression on me as a child," William told the crowd in a speech at the gala.

