Main Content

Prince William Cancels Earthshot Prize New York City Trip Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death (Report)

CLIP09/15/22

Prince William is taking time to mourn his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, following her death. The Prince of Wales will reportedly no longer be attending the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 21 in New York City. According to People, the 40-year-old royal canceled his trip to the big apple because it falls during the time of mourning that continues seven days after the late monarch’s funeral on Sept. 19. William was set to address attendees at the summit. The event will still go on as planned in New York with Matt Damon and Cate Blanchett slated to attend.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, earthshot prize, nyc, new york city, Kate Middleton
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.