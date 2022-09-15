Prince William is taking time to mourn his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, following her death. The Prince of Wales will reportedly no longer be attending the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on Sept. 21 in New York City. According to People, the 40-year-old royal canceled his trip to the big apple because it falls during the time of mourning that continues seven days after the late monarch’s funeral on Sept. 19. William was set to address attendees at the summit. The event will still go on as planned in New York with Matt Damon and Cate Blanchett slated to attend.

