Prince William is advocating for more protection for children online following a coroner's findings regarding the death of a UK teen. In 2017, 14-year-old Molly Russell died from an act of self-harm; during an official inquest into her death this week, a coroner concluded that social media content she had viewed "contributed to her death in a more than minimal way." Following the findings, the Prince of Wales tweeted, "No parent should ever have to endure what Ian Russell" – Molly's father – "and his family have been through. They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought. W."

