Prince William says becoming a father was "one of the scariest" moments of his life and brought back memories of his late mother, Princess Diana. The Duke of Cambridge reportedly reflected on transitioning into parenthood for the upcoming BBC One documentary "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health," telling former soccer player Marvin Sordell in a candid conversation that going through the "life-changing" upheaval of having children was "amazing" but also conjured painful feelings from his past.

