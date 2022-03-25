Chris Rock's Brother Tony Rock Doesn't Accept Will Smith's Apology For Oscars Slap
Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their royal Caribbean Tour in celebration of Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee, which marks her record breaking 70 years on the throne. The couple started their tour in Belize last weekend, stopped in Jamaica on Tuesday and arrived to the Bahamas on Thursday. Before their trip wraps up on Saturday, Access Hollywood is breaking down the top moments from start to finish.