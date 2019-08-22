Prince William And Kate Middleton Take Commercial Flight With Kids Amid Royal Private Jet Drama

Also available on the NBC app

Spotted: Prince William and Kate Middleton on a commercial flight. The Cambridges and their three children touched down in Scotland after traveling from Norwich on the budget-friendly British Airline Flybe. The Daily Mail reports the family of five was escorted from the plane upon landing before likely heading to Balmoral to join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Kate and William's trip comes just several days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced criticism for their private jet use.

Appearing: