Prince William And Kate Middleton Sent Meghan Markle And Prince Harry A Gift For Baby Girl (Reports)

Prince William and Kate Middleton have already sent some love to their new niece! After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed daughter Lilibet 'Lili' Diana, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly sent the newest addition to the royal family a present. A source told US Weekly that Kate and William were "informed about the birth and have sent Lilibet a gift."

