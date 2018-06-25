Prince William Adorably Recreated One Of Kate Middleton's Childhood Photos

Prince William is currently visiting Jordan, where he stopped in Jerash and recreated a photo that Kate took there when she was four years old. Watch to find out more.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, prince william kate middleton, duke of sussex, royals, royalty, royal wedding, meghan markle, kate middleton, duke of cambridge, the royal wedding, the royals, duchess of sussex, queen elizabeth, duchess of cambridge, prince george, prince louis, royal, the queen, prince william, princess charlotte, kate middleton prince william
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.