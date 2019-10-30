Prince Takes Aim At The Music Industry In Posthumous Memoir 'The Beautiful Ones'

Also available on the NBC app

Prince's brand-new memoir, which he had been working on at the time of his sudden death in 2016, has hit bookshelves. All Access talks to co-writer Dan Piepenbring about the book, which included many revelations about the icon – including that he didn't seem to be such a big fan of pop stars. We also look back at a 2004 Access interview with Prince, where he discussed the difference between musicians and performers.

