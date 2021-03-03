Also available on the nbc app

The royal family is keeping their hopes up as Prince Philip marks 15 days in the hospital. The Duke of Edinburgh has been under observation since last month when he was taken to King Edward VII hospital in London. He was moved to nearby St. Bartholomew's by ambulance earlier this week where he's now receiving further care. He and Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law, Duchess Camilla, told reporters on Wednesday that the monarch's condition is "slightly improving," calling the development "very good news" but adding that he feels occasional bouts of pain.

Appearing: