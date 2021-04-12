Also available on the nbc app

The late Prince Philip was honored at the 2021 BAFTA Awards. Hosts Dermot O’Leary and Edith Bowman opened the show by remembering the late royal, who passed away on Friday at the age of 99. The Duke of Edinburgh was also honored on the award show’s website on the In Memoriam page. His grandson Prince William was originally set to attend the award who, but ended up cancelling his planned appearance after the passing of his grandfather.

