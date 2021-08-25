Main Content

Prince Philip Once Said It Would Be 'Ghastly' To Live To 100, Per Royal Biographer

The late Prince Philip may have lived a long life, but he wasn't too keen on seeing another century, according to a new royal biography. In English writer Gyles Brandreth's new book "Philip: The Final Portrait," he recalled a conversation with Philip where he said he didn't want to "hang on" until 100, explaining, "I can't imagine anything worse. I'm already falling to pieces as it is. Bits keep dropping off. I have absolutely no desire to cling on to life unnecessarily. Ghastly prospect."

