The late Prince Philip is reportedly passing on something special to his youngest granddaughter. The Daily Mail reports that Queen Elizabeth's husband left some of his most prized possessions to 17-year-old Lady Louise Windsor: his carriage and his two beloved fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm. They made a fitting gift for Louise, who shared a passion for carriage driving with her late grandfather.

