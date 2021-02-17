Also available on the nbc app

Prince Philip is in the hospital. The 99-year-old royal was taken to King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday evening at the advice of his doctor after he felt "unwell," Buckingham Palace confirmed. "The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest," the palace said in a statement.

