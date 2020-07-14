Also available on the nbc app

Prince and Paris Jackson are feeling the sibling love! The children of the late Michael Jackson got candid in a rare interview with "Good Morning America," where they talked about Paris' new music and how much it means to her to have her older brother's support. "He's everything to me, you know? I've always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything, and wanted to be more like him. So to hear him approve, not just approve but enjoy what I do, it's everything to me," Paris said.

