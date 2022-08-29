Happy birthday to the late king of pop, Michael Jackson! Today would have been the music icon's 64th birthday and he's still receiving all the love from his family. Prince Jackson, Michael's oldest son, took to his Instagram on Monday to share some rare photos of them in honor of his birthday. The "Thriller" singer's daughter, Paris Jackson, also posted a sweet throwback pic of her and her dad to her Instagram Story earlier today simply penning "hbd" with a red heart emoji.

