Main Content

Prince Louis Rides His Bike To School In New Birthday Photo Taken By Kate Middleton

CLIP04/22/21

No training wheels, no problem! Prince Louis is ready to hit the road! Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child looks so grown up in a new photo released ahead of his third birthday on April 23. According to Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge herself took the cute snap earlier this week before Louis headed out for his first day of school at Willcocks Nursery, where his big sister Princess Charlotte also went.

News and Information Daytime Interview
Go to show page
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, prince louis, prince louis bike, prince louis birthday, prince louis age, Royals, Royal Family, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Kate Middleton
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.