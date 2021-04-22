No training wheels, no problem! Prince Louis is ready to hit the road! Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child looks so grown up in a new photo released ahead of his third birthday on April 23. According to Kensington Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge herself took the cute snap earlier this week before Louis headed out for his first day of school at Willcocks Nursery, where his big sister Princess Charlotte also went.

