Prince Louis Of Luxembourg And Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue End Engagement: 'Our Visions Differ Too Much'

Prince Louis of Luxembourg and French lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue have called off their engagement. The pair released a statement by the Grand Ducal Court on Wednesday announcing their separation. "We have decided not to continue our romantic relationship, while remaining deeply attached by friendship and tenderness," the statement said. They made their public debut as a couple at an awards ceremony in 2020 and announced their engagement April 2021.

