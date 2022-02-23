Also available on the nbc app

Prince Louis of Luxembourg and French lawyer Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue have called off their engagement. The pair released a statement by the Grand Ducal Court on Wednesday announcing their separation. "We have decided not to continue our romantic relationship, while remaining deeply attached by friendship and tenderness," the statement said. They made their public debut as a couple at an awards ceremony in 2020 and announced their engagement April 2021.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution