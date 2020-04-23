Also available on the NBC app

Prince Charles is celebrating Prince Louis' second birthday with a never-before-seen pic – and it's really just too cute for words! The birthday wishes poured in for little royal tot on his special day, including a super special one from his grandpa. Prince Charles shared loving message for his youngest grandchild alongside the sweetest pic of the two embracing in a big hug. "A very happy birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today," he captioned the black-and- white pic of the pair, which was shared on his Clarence House Instagram.

