Like father, like son! Prince Louis bared a striking resemblance to a young Prince William in a never-before-seen photo taken by Kate Middleton. With his rosy cheeks and side-swept mop of hair, the adorable toddler is almost the spitting image of his dad, who sported a similar style in the early '80s when he was around the same age. The unreleased snap, captured at the family's home in Norfolk, was sent out by the couple as a gesture of thanks for the well-wishes received on Louis' 2nd birthday in April 2020.

