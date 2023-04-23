Main Content

Prince Louis Flashes Huge Grin In New Photos To Mark His 5th Birthday

CLIP04/22/23

Prince Louis is smiling big for his 5th birthday! Prince William and Kate Middleton shared new photos of the youngster on their official Instagram account to mark his milestone birthday on April 23. In the first pic, which was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, Prince Louis was snapped sitting in a wheelbarrow as his mom pushed him for a ride. A second pic captured a close-up of the tot flashing a huge grin.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: prince louis, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Undefined
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.