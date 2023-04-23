Prince Louis is smiling big for his 5th birthday! Prince William and Kate Middleton shared new photos of the youngster on their official Instagram account to mark his milestone birthday on April 23. In the first pic, which was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, Prince Louis was snapped sitting in a wheelbarrow as his mom pushed him for a ride. A second pic captured a close-up of the tot flashing a huge grin.

