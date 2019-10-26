Prince Jackson Reveals How 'Raw, Unfiltered' Relationship With Paris And Bigi Has Made Them Stronger

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Jackson is keeping dad Michael Jackson's legacy alive. The Loyola Marymount graduate revealed how his late father continues to inspire his philanthropic efforts while chatting with Access Hollywood at the 3rd Annual "Thriller Night" Halloween Costume Party to benefit Prince's nonprofit organization, Heal Los Angeles. "I think charity is such a rewarding field to be in," the 22-year-old said. "I feel like there's a lot of work that needs to be done. With who I am and the platform I've been given, it would be wasteful of me to really focus on something else." Prince also opened up about the "raw, unfiltered" relationship with his sister and brother, Paris and Bigi Jackson, admitting that they "100 percent" understand everything he has been through. "It's only made us stronger as siblings to have that bond," he said.

