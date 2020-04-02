Also available on the nbc app

Prince Jackson joined the Heal Los Angeles Foundation to hand out grab & go meals donated from meal delivery service Fresh n' Lean in South Central Los Angeles on Wednesday. Heal Los Angeles shared pics from the event showing the 23-year-old wearing a mask and latex gloves as he handed out necessities to the community. Prince announced the meal giveaway days ago on social media and said he's trying to add positivity amid the fear and panic of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Appearing: