Prince Harry's Touching Comment About Meghan Markle's Post-Baby Body Will Make You Swoon

Prince Harry is so in love with Meghan Markle! The Duchess welcomed baby Archie back in May and has been glowing ever since and Harry is such a supportive husband! While at the WellChild Awards, 10-year-old Emmie Narayn-Nicholas says that Harry said the sweetest thing about his wife. "They were very lovely," she said according to HELLO! Magazine. "When she sat down I said, 'Oh you look amazing and you've just had a baby.'" And then Harry said, "See I told you!"

