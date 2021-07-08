Also available on the nbc app

What’s in a name? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet Diana’s birth certificate has a big change compared to their 2-year-old son Archie’s birth certificate. Lilibet’s birth certificate, which was obtained by Access Hollywood, showcases important information from where and when she was born, but when it comes to her parents’ names and titles, there is one glaring omission. Prince Harry is listed as “The Duke of Sussex'' with “His Royal Highness” as his last name, while Meghan is listed by her birth name, Rachel Meghan Markle. Meghan’s lack of title is a big change from the way her name appeared on her son Archie's birth certificate when he was born in England.

Appearing: