Prince Harry's Polo Pal Says He Will Defend Him And Meghan Markle With His 'Life'

Prince Harry's pal Nacho Figueras has his back. The Argentinian polo player was recently on "Ellen" where he talked about why he thinks it's wrong how Meghan Markle and Harry are being portrayed in the media. The athlete also shared a video on his Instagram writing, "Thank you my friend @theellenshow for opening the conversation on why love should be the answer when we talk about people that work so hard to make the world a better place. I will defend my friends @sussexroyal with my life because they are making a difference. And we should all be supporting and helping instead of attacking. Let’s be kind to one another."

