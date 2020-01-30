Prince Harry's Longtime Friend Says He 'Suffers A Lot From People Judging Him' Amid Royal Exit

Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry is setting out on his own path with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, and he's keeping in touch with a close pal as he makes his transition. The Duke of Sussex's longtime friend Nacho Figueras spoke to ABC News for the upcoming special, "The Royal: Harry, Meghan And The Crown.” The polo player told the outlet, “I spoke to Harry a few days ago. He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from people judging him." Nacho also said that Harry was “trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes” and was a “man that his mother would be proud of.”

