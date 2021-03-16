Main Content

Prince Harry’s Has Spoken To Prince William & Prince Charles After Oprah Interview: 'Conversations Were Not Productive'

Prince Harry has spoken to his brother Prince William and his father Prince Charles following his and wife Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Gayle King, who is Oprah's longtime friend, revealed on "CBS this Morning" that Harry broke the ice with some of his family members over the weekend. "I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation," the TV host said.

