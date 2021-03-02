Also available on the nbc app

Fans are eagerly awaiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey this Sunday on CBS. Two teaser clips have been released ahead of the interview and in it, fans can see that Harry is rocking a grey suit. Prince Harry’s outfit for the interview has a special connection to his baby son Archie, because it appears Harry rocked the same suit, but with a tie, when he and Meghan debuted their son to the world in May 2019.

Appearing: