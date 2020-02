Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry's ex has found her true Prince Charming and is heading to the altar! The British model, who dated Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, is engaged to her forever love, Harry Wentworth-Stanley. The groom-to-be, whose stepdad is Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, took to Instagram to share the happy news. “We getting married,” he wrote alongside a sweet snap of the pair.

