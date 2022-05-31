Also available on the nbc app

Besides celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this week, there is another royal cause for celebration...Lilibet's 1st birthday! Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are traveling to the U.K. this week with their two children to take part in the special four-day weekend in honor of the queen's record-breaking 70 years on the throne. Their daughter's birthday will fall right in the middle of the celebrations on June 4. This will mark Lilibet's first time meeting her royal relatives.

