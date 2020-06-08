Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry's aunt wants nothing but the best for him and Meghan Markle going forward. Prince Edward's wife and Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, publicly broke her silence on the couple's departure from royal life in an interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times. Without going into detail, she simply told the outlet, "I just hope they will be happy." Despite ongoing reports of tension within the palace, Sophie also said that she welcomed Meghan into the fold with open arms. "We all try to help any new members of the family," she said.

Appearing: