Prince Harry Writing Memoir On The 'Highs & Lows’: 'We Have More In Common Than We Think'

Prince Harry is adding author to his resume! The Duke of Sussex is set to write an intimate and heartfelt memoir and will candidly share his "experience, adventures, loses and life lesson" that have helped him become the man he is today, according to a press release by the book's publisher Penguin Random House. “I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned," he said in a statement.

