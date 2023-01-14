Prince Harry is worried Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may become "the spare." "Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me," he told The Telegraph. Prince Harry titled his memoir "Spare" which comes after the saying "the heir and the spare."

