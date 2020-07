Also available on the NBC app

Angela Levin, author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince" says that Prince Harry has battled many demons through his life following his mother's death, but when he met Meghan Markle he went through a huge change. He was "smiling, happy and tingling after her met her" and "I knew this may be the one," Angela told Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover.

Appearing: