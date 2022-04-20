Main Content

Prince Harry Wants Queen Elizabeth 'Protected:' Making Sure She's 'Got The Right People Around Her'

CLIP04/20/22

Prince Harry is opening up about where his relationship stands with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. In a new interview with "Today's" Hoda Kotb, the Duke of Sussex revealed intimate details about his recent meeting with Her Royal Highness. "Being with her, it was great it was just so nice to see her, she's on great form...I'm just making sure she's protected and got the right people around her," he said. "Both (Meghan) and I had tea with her, so it was nice to catch up with her," he added.

