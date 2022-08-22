Main Content

Prince Harry Visits Kigali Genocide Memorial During Surprise Solo Trip To Africa

CLIP08/22/22

Prince Harry visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial while on a solo trip to Africa. In photos released on Monday on Twitter, the Duke of Sussex is seen looking somber while visiting the memorial, which remembers the victims of the genocide against Tutsi people. "While in Rwanda, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex paid his respect to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial," the tweet reads.

TV-PGCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Prince Harry, duke of sussex, duchess of sussex, Royals, meghan markle, Royalty
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.