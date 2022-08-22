Prince Harry visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial while on a solo trip to Africa. In photos released on Monday on Twitter, the Duke of Sussex is seen looking somber while visiting the memorial, which remembers the victims of the genocide against Tutsi people. "While in Rwanda, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex paid his respect to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial," the tweet reads.

