Also available on the NBC app

New court documents in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawsuit against British tabloids have unveiled a series of text messages the couple claimed were sent to Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, in the days before their royal wedding. The documents with those texts were filed in London's High Court by Meghan's legal team on April 17 and obtained by NBC News on April 20. In the messages contained in the court filing, Harry urged Thomas to get in touch and not go "public," saying in part, "If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don't involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u."

Appearing: