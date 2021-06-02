Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey recently released their Apple TV+ mental health docuseries "The Me You Can't See," in which they opened up about their own struggles. In one episode, Harry takes viewers inside his private EMDR therapy session. EMDR is an evidence-based effective therapy for trauma and PTSD that has been around for about 30 years. Clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Cheryl Arutt breaks down what you need to know about the form of treatment.

