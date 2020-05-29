Also available on the nbc app

Prince Harry is thanking volunteers for giving back. The Duke of Sussex went onto a video call with volunteers from Sport at the Heart, who are helping to give back to their local communities amid the coronavirus pandemic. The news comes after news broke that Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly having some safety concerns at their home. A source told The Daily Beast the couple is concerned for their safety after multiple drones have flown as low as 20 feet above their property, likely to snap photos of the pair and their 1-year-old son Archie. According to the outlet, at least five drone-related incidents have been reported to the police between May 9 and May 25. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to Access Hollywood that there has been some drone violations in the West Los Angeles area although none in the last month.

