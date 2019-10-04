Prince Harry Tells Off Reporter Asking Last-Minute Questions On Royal Tour: 'Don't Behave Like This'

Also available on the NBC app

When it comes to the constant presence of the press, Prince Harry isn't afraid to speak up for himself. In a video from the Duke of Sussex's visit to Mauwa Health Centre in Malawi, the royal can be seen scolding a Sky News journalist for attempting to squeeze in an unscheduled question as he attempts to leave the premises. "Rhiannon, don't behave like this," he tells the reporter before heading into his car. Harry's uncharacteristically gruff reply came on the same day that his and Meghan Markle's legal action against The Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers (now called DMG Media), went public. In a statement released that day, Harry condemned the tabloid's "ruthless campaign" against her, which he argued amounted to "bullying."

