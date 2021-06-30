Main Content

Prince Harry Tells Ed Sheeran That Two Kids Is ‘Definitely A Juggle’

Prince Harry is opening up to his pal, Ed Sheeran, about how he is managing with two kids! The Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to the Kew Gardens in West London on Wednesday to meet the 2021 WellChild Award winners. At the event Harry talked to Ed about what it’s like being a dad of two! "Two is definitely a juggle… We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy,” he said. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle welcomed their first daughter and second child Lilibet "Lili" Diana on June 4th. Ed welcomed his first child, Lyra Antarctica with his wife Cherry Seaborn last year.

