Prince Harry is making a big announcement! The Duke of Sussex took part in a new video that revealed the Invictus Games would be returning once more in 2023. He filmed a selfie video teasing the exciting news in what appeared to be his Santa Barbara home, telling the camera, "It's time to spread the news! Something big is coming in Germany." Then, the video cut to scenes of people around the world preparing for the games, which will take place in Dusseldorf in September 2023.

